Judge tells property owner to clean up trash or go to jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge ordered a property owner to clean up an overgrown, trash-filled lot or face jail time during a hearing Thursday.

The owner is currently on probation for previous violations at the site, which neighbors say has been a problem for years.

Cobb County officials have conducted 60 inspections of the property over nearly 20 years in response to various complaints.

The county has issued multiple citations for litter and outside storage during that period, as the situation remained unresolved.

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Neighbors told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the conditions have posed a significant health and safety concern for decades.

Corey Barnes described the situation as a “continued ongoing nightmare of trash and cats and rodents and the smell has come back.”

Barnes stated that people are “constantly adding trash” to the site despite the ongoing legal issues.

Barnes took her concerns to a Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting last week, where she told officials that she felt the neighborhood’s pleas for help had been overlooked.

“Right now it looks like the county is aware of a dangerous situation and has chosen to ignore it,” Barnes said during her public comments.

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Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said the county is on the side of the neighbors and understands the severity of the situation. Cupid stated that officials are actively looking for ways to modify the nuisance abatement process and are reviewing the county code to ensure similar long-term property issues are prevented in the future.

The property owner, who spoke off camera, stated that he is currently attempting to find assistance to clean the area. Code enforcement officers have suggested that he reach out to his local church to help with the physical labor required to clear the debris and overgrowth.

The property owner must comply with the judge’s order to clean the site, or he will face a return to jail. Further updates on the progress of the cleanup are expected as code enforcement continues to monitor the property.

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