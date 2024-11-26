Teen shot and killed in DeKalb County, police said the victim knew the shooter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in DeKalb County.

At approximately 6:17 pm on Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Hatton Drive for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

DeKalb police said they believe that the victim knew the suspect before the shooting.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Police did not say whether or not an arrest has been made yet.

