Teen arrested in connection to shootout that injured 6 men in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a teen in connection to the shooting of six men in a DeKalb County neighborhood last week.

Police say they were called to the area of Greenway Drive off of Snapfinger Road around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found six men between the ages of 18 and 48 who had all been shot.

All six victims were taken to the hospital in minor to serious condition, but initial reports say their injuries were not life-threatening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jerone Wilson in connection to this shooting. He remains in the hospital and will booked after he is released.

Wilson faces five counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stolen Car Suspects Caught in the Act in Cobb County apartment complex Cobb County Police, with the assistance of the Kennesaw Police Department arrested three men accused of stealing a BMW from an apartment complex.

©2024 Cox Media Group