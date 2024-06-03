GSP trooper has ‘long road to recovery’ after being hit head-on in wrong way crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way crash left a trooper seriously injured.

The crash happened Friday just after 11 p.m.

According to GSP, a trooper was traveling east on Riverwatch Parkway near mile marker 3.5. in Augusta when he was hit head-on by a Toyota 4Runner.

The trooper suffered serious injuries and had to be extracted from his vehicle. He along with the other driver was taken to Wellstar MCG Hospital.

The trooper nor the other driver’s ages and identities were released.

According to GSP, the trooper is stable and has a long road to recovery. There is no word on the other driver’s condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

