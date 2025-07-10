Teen accused of shooting at officer, leading police on chase along I-285 remains behind bars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The teen accused of shooting at an officer and leading them on a wild chase will have to stay in jail for now.

“Well, he’s in the right place,” McDonald’s customer Ricky Jones said.

Customers at the McDonald’s on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County say they see absolutely nothing wrong with 19-year-old Ahmad Sulaiman not getting a bond right now.

“Waving a gun out here in all this traffic. Are you serious? No,” Roma Cammon told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Jones was in DeKalb County Magistrate Court when Sulaiman’s attorney waived his bond hearing, which means Sulaiman will stay in jail. This is until he can ask for another hearing.

“Mr. Sulaiman, since you are electing not to have a bond hearing on today’s calendar, your hearing has concluded,” the judge said.

DeKalb police say Sulaiman pointed a gun at McDonald’s customers on July 8, then pointed a gun at officers who responded.

He’s accused of then shooting at an officer during a chase, and the officer shot back. No one was hit.

An officer then used a PIT maneuver that caused the car that Sulaiman is accused of stealing to flip and land on its roof. Sulaiman was then taken into custody.

“I work right across the street,” Cammon said.

She says since she works near the McDonald’s, she sees a lot of what goes on there. She says a lot of people hang out there who need help.

“There’s so much mental illness over here, and they’re coming in and out and they’re coming in and out,” Cammon said.

Ricky Jones says he comes to McDonald’s every two weeks. He heard about the shooting and says customers have to be careful coming here.

“You just got to watch your surroundings and watch where you are. That’s all I can say,” Ricky Jones said.

Sulaiman faces several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, attempting to elude officers and theft by taking in connection with the stolen vehicle. He also faces charges for a June 13 incident. He faces simple battery, causing fear, pointing a gun at another and terroristic threats.

