  • Teacher's assistant accused of pushing child down to floor at elementary school

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating after a paraprofessional at McNair Discovery Learning Academy was arrested on simple battery charges.

    Carlas Smith, 47, is accused of using her hands to push a 10-year-old student in the chest, causing the victim to fall to the floor. Police said the woman initially approached the child in a provoking way.

    Smith was arrested Thursday and later appeared before a judge.

