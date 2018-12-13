Teacher's assistant accused of pushing child down to floor at elementary school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said they are investigating after a paraprofessional at McNair Discovery Learning Academy was arrested on simple battery charges.
Carlas Smith, 47, is accused of using her hands to push a 10-year-old student in the chest, causing the victim to fall to the floor. Police said the woman initially approached the child in a provoking way.
Smith was arrested Thursday and later appeared before a judge.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is speaking with parents about the allegations rocking the elementary school for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
