Suspect in custody after heavy police presence, SWAT surrounded DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person barricaded themselves inside a DeKalb County home, prompting heavy police presence and SWAT to the location, DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News.

According to police, the initial incident started at the home located on the 500 block of Allgood Road as a possible domestic dispute around 1 p.m.

When police arrived the suspect refused to let the victim leave. After attempts to communicate with the suspect and he possibility of the suspect being armed, police then activated the SWAT team.

Prior to SWAT’s arrival, the suspect let the victim leave but the suspect remained inside.

NewsChopper2 was on the scene as police blocked off entrances to Allgood Road and SWAT appeared to surround the home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect was going in and out of the residence. During that time, the SWAT team was able to make entry into the home and took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured.

It is unclear what charges the person will face.

