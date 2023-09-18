51 years after 9-year-old’s abduction and murder, Cobb officials to announce break in cold case

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County officials are set to announce a break in a cold case more than 50 years after a 9-year-old girl was abducted, raped and killed.

Debbie Lynn Randall disappeared on Jan. 13, 1972 in Marietta. Two weeks later, police found her body near Windy Hill Road and Powers Ferry Road.

The case eventually went cold, but detectives have followed up on hundreds of leads over the last 50 years. One of those leads and genetic testing have led to a breakthrough in the case.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to discuss the new developments in Randall’s abduction and murder. Randall’s family will be in attendance.

