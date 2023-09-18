Atlanta Public Schools to start ticketing drivers caught on speed cameras in these school zones

ATLANTA — Drivers are warned to pay attention to their speed in school zones or pay the price starting Monday thanks to new traffic cameras installed around Atlanta schools.

Atlanta Public Schools officials said Monday marks the start of the “School Zone Speed Safety Program” to improve safety on roads around schools.

Under the new program, safety cameras will be placed in school zones to detect unlawful drivers.

Since Aug. 18, authorities have been issuing warnings to unlawful drivers. Now, they will be sending out tickets with fines.

“If they start enforcing it, I think you’ll see a lot more people change their behavior,” neighbor Doug Williams told Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta Police Chief Ronald Applin told Channel 2 Action News that the camera runs radar and takes a photo of your vehicle so that officers can read the license plate of the offending driver.

“Some people drive pretty fast. I mean, so anything we can do to slow them down is what we want to do,” Applin said.

Officials added that the program also works to help keep students safe while walking to and from schools.

The following are the schools where the cameras have been installed:

R. N. Fickett Elementary School

Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School

Burgess-Peterson Academy

Kimberly Elementary School

Miles Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Drew Charter School

Morris Brandon Elementary School (Main Campus)

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

E. Rivers Elementary School

The cameras will only be active before and after school.

“We hope to slow down traffic, in school zones especially so that our kids can cross the street safely,” Applin said. “They don’t have to worry about being hit by cars that are driving fast, exceeding the speed limit.”

