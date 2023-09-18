Shooting near DeKalb County hotel leaves one man hospitalized, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting near a DeKalb County hotel.

Brookhaven police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot near the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center on Lake Hearn Drive NE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located one person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not said if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Hilton Hotel officials for a statement but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Disturbing video shows 4-year-old attacked at Gwinnett County daycare Detectives are investigating a childcare facility after officers said surveillance video uncovered child abuse at the hands of the director.

©2023 Cox Media Group