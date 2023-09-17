GA men charged in AL, accused of bilking elderly. This is what happened when they were arrested

AUBURN, Ala. — Two men from North Georgia have been arrested in Alabama, accused of trying to scheme an elderly person out of thousands of dollars.

Auburn, Alabama police said they were called on Tuesday about the possible scheme. Investigators said they called the victim and confirmed that the two men had taken money from them multiple times.

Officers said they learned that the men were traveling to Auburn again on Thursday to get more money from the victim and pulled them over near the intersection of East Thach Avenue and North Dean Road.

As police were taking one of the men into custody, the other drove away trying to get away from the officers.

During the chase, investigators said the man crashed into three other cars, but they were eventually able to stop him.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crashes.

The suspects have been identified as Anshul Kumar, 19, and Dhrumilkumar Vyas, 23, both of Ringgold. They have been charged with seven counts of financial exploitation of the elderly first degree, one count of attempted financial exploitation of the elderly first degree and criminal impersonation. Vyas was also charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org.

