2 dead after crash between two semi-trucks shutdown I-285 for hours

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two people are dead after an accident involving two big rigs shut down Interstate 285 Saturday.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-285 North at Cascade Road in South Fulton.
Officials have not yet given word of what caused the crash.
According to the South Fulton Police Department, both of the drivers of the semi-trucks were pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes on the interstate have been reopened.
The names of the drivers have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
