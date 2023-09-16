2 dead after crash between two semi-trucks shutdown I-285 for hours

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two people are dead after an accident involving two big rigs shut down Interstate 285 Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-285 North at Cascade Road in South Fulton.

Officials have not yet given word of what caused the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, both of the drivers of the semi-trucks were pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes on the interstate have been reopened.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Home invader shot to death after breaking into DeKalb apartment, police say It's unclear if the shooter will face any charges.













©2023 Cox Media Group