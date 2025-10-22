Surveillance video shows moments woman crashes SUV through fence after being shot while driving

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Home security video captured the terrifying moments a woman was shot while driving and then crashed through a fence in DeKalb County.
A neighbor told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he believes the gunman opened fire while the woman was stopped up the street.
Investigators say the woman was behind the wheel of her Dodge Durango and was shot multiple times along Panthersville Road before she lost control and crashed through a homeowner’s fence around 6:15 p.m.
A witness at the scene snapped a photo just moments after paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital.
