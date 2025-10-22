DeKalb County

Woman found shot in DeKalb, in critical condition

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Cars are seen in the area of Panthersville Road and Tolliver Drive in DeKalb County.
Shooting Tolliver DeK Cars are seen in the area of Panthersville Road and Tolliver Drive in DeKalb County. (Source: WSBTV)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department said a woman is in critical condition after a shooting.

Officers said they arrived at the area of Panthersville Road and Tolliver Drive. and found a woman with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NewsChopper 2 caught video of the police response.

Details are limited, and DeKalb County police said they’re investigating.

This is a developing story. Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for more.

