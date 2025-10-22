Woman found shot in DeKalb, in critical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department said a woman is in critical condition after a shooting.

Officers said they arrived at the area of Panthersville Road and Tolliver Drive. and found a woman with a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NewsChopper 2 caught video of the police response.

Details are limited, and DeKalb County police said they’re investigating.

This is a developing story. Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group