21-year-old attacks elderly Georgia man in violent home invasion over alleged unpaid wages

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested in connection with a violent home invasion involving an elderly victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last Friday, Coffee County deputies responded to a report of a violent home invasion where an 85-year-old man was found with injuries to his wrist, leg, and neck. Deputies said they noticed blood on the floor and items inside the home.

The victim identified Jonathan Tucker, 21, of Douglas, Ga., as the attacker, stating that Tucker had previously done yard work for him and had recently demanded $600 for unpaid wages.

According to the victim, he had encountered Tucker earlier in the week at a local gas station, where Tucker demanded $600 for alleged unpaid wages. The victim stated he did not have the money at that time.

On the day of the attack, Tucker reportedly knocked on the victim’s door and then entered the home, assaulting the elderly man.

The victim later identified Tucker from a photograph.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Division and members of the GBI conducted a thorough investigation, which led to Tucker’s arrest.

Although Tucker denied knowing the victim and provided an alibi, evidence and witness statements contradicted his claims, deputies said.

Tucker now faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping with injury, home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, and felony theft by taking.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and substantial fines.

The investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to gather information.

