Witnesses say young children covered in dirt, feces abandoned at Carroll campsite

CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents were arrested last month after three young children were neglected at a campsite, deputies said.

On July 19, Carroll County deputies found a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 5-year-old living in a large tent at the campsite. The children appeared to be in poor condition, with the 2-year-old suffering from severe developmental issues due to Down Syndrome, according to a report obtained by Channel 2 Action News. Deputies said the children appeared to be covered in dirt from head to toe.

The complainant, another camper at the park, reported that the children had not eaten for two days and appeared to be covered in feces. Upon arrival, deputies observed the children inside a tent that seemed to have been lived in for an extended period.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child was in a particularly concerning condition, unable to support his body, hold up his head, crawl, walk, speak, or feed himself. His physical development was comparable to that of a 12-month-old child, officials said.

West Georgia Ambulance was called to assess the 2-year-old, who was then transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta due to a decrease in heart rate. Medical staff discovered he had untreated seizures affecting his brain function and required significant dental care, the sheriff’s office said.

The children’s grandfather was residing in a nearby camper and informed deputies that the parents, Jason and Kira Askea, had been gone for several hours. The family had lost their house and was living at the campground.

The couple returned while the ambulance was on site and confirmed they had been living in the tent for some time. The investigation led to charges of cruelty to children in the first degree against the parents, who were taken into custody.

The parents were booked into the Carroll County Jail.

