Stolen machinery leads police to chop shop in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — A 46-year-old Norcross man is behind bars after police said he stole some heavy machinery.
On Wednesday, Gwinnett County officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner told police his mini excavator that had a GPS tracker was stolen.
According to Gwinnett County officials, officers spotted the stolen equipment from the street on Rockbridge Way in Norcross.
After detectives obtained a search warrant, they located more than $100,000 of stolen property from the home.
Officers said they discovered two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles with altered VINs, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl, oxycodone and a stolen handgun.
Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Larry Dobbs of Norcross.
Dobbs was charged with the following:
- Operating a chop shop
- Theft by Taking
- Three counts of theft by receiving three times (felony)
- Theft by receiving (misdemeanor)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Three counts of an altered VIN (felony)
- Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
