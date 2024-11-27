Stolen machinery leads police to chop shop in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — A 46-year-old Norcross man is behind bars after police said he stole some heavy machinery.

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner told police his mini excavator that had a GPS tracker was stolen.

According to Gwinnett County officials, officers spotted the stolen equipment from the street on Rockbridge Way in Norcross.

After detectives obtained a search warrant, they located more than $100,000 of stolen property from the home.

Officers said they discovered two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles with altered VINs, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl, oxycodone and a stolen handgun.

Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Larry Dobbs of Norcross.

Dobbs was charged with the following:

Operating a chop shop

Theft by Taking

Three counts of theft by receiving three times (felony)

Theft by receiving (misdemeanor)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of an altered VIN (felony)

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

