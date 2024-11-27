DeKalb County

Stolen machinery leads police to chop shop in Gwinnett County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
NORCROSS, Ga. — A 46-year-old Norcross man is behind bars after police said he stole some heavy machinery.

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner told police his mini excavator that had a GPS tracker was stolen.

According to Gwinnett County officials, officers spotted the stolen equipment from the street on Rockbridge Way in Norcross.

After detectives obtained a search warrant, they located more than $100,000 of stolen property from the home.

Officers said they discovered two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles with altered VINs, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl, oxycodone and a stolen handgun.

Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Larry Dobbs of Norcross.

Dobbs was charged with the following:

  • Operating a chop shop
  • Theft by Taking
  • Three counts of theft by receiving three times (felony)
  • Theft by receiving (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Three counts of an altered VIN (felony)
  • Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

