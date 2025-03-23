Shootout between two men leaves 1 dead, another injured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and another is injured after a shootout between the two individuals Saturday afternoon, DeKalb Police say.

Officials say around 5 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Watkins Glen Road.

Before they arrived, police learned a shooting occurred between the two men.

Both were taken to the hospital, however, one of the men died from his injuries. The other man is expected to survive, according to police.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and don’t currently have a motive as to why the shooting happened.

