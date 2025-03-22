Atlanta-area rapper pleads guilty to bringing stolen loaded ‘machinegun’ into hospital labor unit

ATLANTA — A Henry County man has pleaded guilty to bringing a stolen gun into the Labor and Delivery unit of a hospital.

According to court documents, Terrell Monquez Searcy, 21, also known as rapper Quez 2RR, was arrested after security at Piedmont Walton Hospital found he hid the gun under a couch cushion inside a hospital room in the labor unit on Aug. 17, 2023.

Investigators said Searcy handed over the Glock Model 17 9mm handgun with a loaded 30-round extended magazine to the security officers.

“Hospital security noticed that a full auto sear pin appeared to have been attached to the rear of the slide, making the firearm a machinegun, prompting the call by hospital security to police. Police ran the serial number on the firearm and found out it was reported stolen from Walton County, Georgia. Searcy was taken into custody,” investigators said in a news release.

ATF agents ended up testing the gun and confirmed that it functioned as a machine gun.

During the investigation into Searcy, investigators learned that he had showcased the converted pistol in his music videos posted to his YouTube page.

“In a music video titled ‘Traffic,’ Searcy rapped, ‘I pop out a switch on the back of my Glock’ and ‘I put a switch on the back of my Glock, just to clean up the street when it’s time for that action.’ At one point in the video, Searcy’s holding a pistol in his waistband with what appears to be a machinegun conversion device attached to the back,” investigators said.

Searcy was ultimately indicted on charges of possessing a machine gun in August 2024.

During the indictment process, “agents located Instagram messages between Searcy and a female law enforcement officer with the Clayton County Police Department. Between January and March 2023, Searcy asked the police officer to run his information to see if there were any warrants for his arrest.”

Agents learned that the officer gave Searcy information about an active homicide investigation. During an interview with Clayton County police detectives, the officer admitted to giving Searcy the info, including information about active warrants for his arrest.

On Feb. 11, 2025, ATF and several other agencies executed a search warrant on Search’s home in McDonough.

Searcy was there with two other men. During the search, they found several firearms. ATF agents ran tests on the firearms they collected that they had been used in other crimes in the area including one that “was used in a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County where four people, including two juveniles, were shot inside their homes.”

“Each shooting occurred within just days of Searcy receiving information from the Clayton County police officer on the active Clayton County homicide where his friend was shot and killed,” the news release said.

Searcy is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

