Man shot, killed at house party in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a house party.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., police responded to a home on Brown Road in Buford to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police said no one has been arrested for the shooting yet.

They are not sure of a motive at this time and the victim’s identity isn’t being released until his family has been notified.

Police told Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter that the house is used as an event venue.

