Several students injured after DeKalb County school bus crashes into ditch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a school bus has shut down a road in DeKalb County.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of River Road near Flakes Mill Road in the Ellenwood area Wednesday morning.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene and can see the school bus in a ditch. An officer told Fernandes that the bus was heading to Salem Middle School.

A DeKalb County Schools spokesman confirmed a few students were injured, but their injuries are not considered serious. The spokesman did not confirm which school the students were heading to.

