Fire at Cobb County elementary school caused by HVAC issue, building being assessed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school day at a Cobb County elementary school was interrupted Wednesday morning because of smoke from an HVAC fire.

It happened at Tritt Elementary School on Post Oak Tritt Road Wednesday morning. NewsChopper 2 flew over the school where several fire trucks responded to the scene.

Some parents told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that their students’ buses were diverted to nearby Hightower Middle School. One of them also shared a photo that appears to show an HVAC unit on fire.

In a statement, Cobb County Schools said there was a HVAC issue that caused the fire and smoke at the building.

“No students were in the building and students are safe. The Fire Department arrived quickly and resolved the issue, and we are currently assessing the building and any necessary changes to the schedule,” a district spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Lyft to test-pilot rider verification program in Atlanta starting after Labor Day

©2024 Cox Media Group