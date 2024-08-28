Fire at Cobb County elementary school caused by HVAC issue, building being assessed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school day at a Cobb County elementary school was interrupted Wednesday morning because of smoke from an HVAC fire.
It happened at Tritt Elementary School on Post Oak Tritt Road Wednesday morning. NewsChopper 2 flew over the school where several fire trucks responded to the scene.
Some parents told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that their students’ buses were diverted to nearby Hightower Middle School. One of them also shared a photo that appears to show an HVAC unit on fire.
In a statement, Cobb County Schools said there was a HVAC issue that caused the fire and smoke at the building.
“No students were in the building and students are safe. The Fire Department arrived quickly and resolved the issue, and we are currently assessing the building and any necessary changes to the schedule,” a district spokesperson said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro county to host 2 deer hunts to help combat growing population
- West Nile Virus cases triple in GA within the past week. Here are symptoms to look out for
- Man shot to death inside barbershop after argument, police shut down 10th Street
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group