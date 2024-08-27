Metro county to host 2 deer hunts to help combat growing population

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time ever, Forsyth County is hosting two deer hunts this fall to manage the deer population.

Only archery is allowed, and all hunters will be required to hunt from elevated positions in deer stands.

The reduced range of arrows makes archery safer for deer hunting near residential areas.

The hunts will take place on 300 acres of county-owned property at the Shakerag Water Reclamation facility off Kemp Road.

Lucas Heck lives in a neighborhood across McGinnis Ferry Road from the site. He said he sees deer “every day, all the time.”

But he bristles at the idea of two organized deer hunts.

“I’m in favor of reducing (the population) but not by hunting,” Heck told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.

Neighbors have long complained about the abundance of deer in the area, causing accidents and damaging landscaping.

“The South Forsyth County area, for a long time, has had an overpopulation of white-tailed deer – it’s been documented,” said Forsyth County spokesman Russell Brown. “The county did look at several different animal options here, including relocation, which is actually deemed to be illegal in the state of Georgia.”

A state Department of Natural Resources biologist told the county the most effective way to control the deer population is through hunting.

The first event is for hunters ages 10-17 and will take place on Sept. 21-22.

The second one, for adults, is scheduled for Oct. 26-27.

Each group has 16 hunters, and all slots are filled.

“We had signup at 8:30 in the morning. By 8:32, the signup was complete for the adult hunt,” Brown said.

Each hunter will be allowed to harvest no more than two deer, one of which has to be a doe.

All hunters must also complete a pre-hunt safety meeting hosted by Forsyth County.

