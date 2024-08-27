Marjorie Taylor Greene to give away rifle she says Dems will ‘ban if they keep the House’

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene used the anniversary of the pullout of troops from Afghanistan to announce that she was doing another gun giveaway.

She posted a video on Aug. 26 on social media produced two years ago when she did her first gun giveaway.

The video shows Greene holding a .50 caliber rifle that she says the “Democrats will ban if they keep the house next year.”

In her post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said “Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the ‘last person in the room’ when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan.”

Throwback to 3 years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the "last person in the room" when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan.



I’ll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected! pic.twitter.com/Fo1n6Mk0Ru — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 27, 2024

President Joe Biden’s administration was following a withdrawal commitment and timeline that the Trump administration had negotiated with the Taliban in 2020. A 2022 review by a government-appointed special investigator concluded decisions made by both Trump and Biden were the key factors leading to the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s military and the Taliban takeover.

Since Biden ended his reelection bid, Trump and his allies have been zeroing in on Harris, now the Democratic presidential nominee, and her roles in foreign policy decisions.

“The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on Nov. 5, we hope, and when I take office we will ask for the resignations of every single official,” Trump said in a rally in Detroit on Monday. “We’ll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity, to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day. You know, you have to fire people. You have to fire people when they do a bad job.”

In her own statement marking the anniversary of the Kabul airport attack, Harris said she mourns the 13 U.S. service members who were killed. “My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and their loss,” she said.

Harris said she honors and remembers all Americans who served in Afghanistan.

“As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones,” she said. “I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people.”

Under Trump, the United States signed a peace agreement with the Taliban that was aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing U.S. troops home. Biden later pointed to that agreement as he sought to deflect blame for the Taliban overrunning Afghanistan, saying it bound him to withdraw troops and set the stage for the chaos that engulfed the country.

A Biden administration review of the withdrawal acknowledged that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but attributed the delays to the Afghan government and military, and to U.S. military and intelligence community assessments.

The top two U.S. generals who oversaw the evacuation said the administration inadequately planned for the withdrawal. The nation’s top-ranking military officer at the time, then-Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, told lawmakers earlier this year he had urged Biden to keep a residual force of 2,500 forces to give backup. Instead, Biden decided to keep a much smaller force of 650 that would be limited to securing the U.S. embassy.

At the end of her video, it shows Greene using her rifle to shoot at a car that has the word “socialism” and then shows several angles of the car blowing up.

“I’m going to blow away the Democrat socialist agenda,” Greene said.

She then posted a website where you can register for the giveaway “before Joe Biden bans it.”

