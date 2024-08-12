Several Kia vehicles catch on fire overnight at DeKalb dealership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire is investigating a fire at a local car dealership.
The department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least three cars were damaged after multiple fires at the Nalley Kia Dealership on Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw fire investigators on the scene overnight.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear how these fires began or how much the damages will cost.
The fire department has not released any other information at this time.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 killed at MARTA Arts Center station in midtown, police searching for shooter
- Sisters shaken after police shoot, kill man accused of waiving around machine gun in Athens
- 2 men hospitalized after being struck by train in Cobb County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group