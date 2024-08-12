Several Kia vehicles catch on fire overnight at DeKalb dealership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire is investigating a fire at a local car dealership.

The department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least three cars were damaged after multiple fires at the Nalley Kia Dealership on Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw fire investigators on the scene overnight.

It is unclear how these fires began or how much the damages will cost.

The fire department has not released any other information at this time.

