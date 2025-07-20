Services restored after water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After days of disruption, officials say crews have completed repairs to a water main break in DeKalb County.

It happened Friday at 33 Covington Highway. According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, the water main break was caused by a CEI fiber optic contractor.

Crews worked around the clock to repair the 16-inch and 36-inch water mains.

Officials say crews used a special method to avoid damaging, nearby pipes and cables.

It took crews almost two full days to repair the breaks. Water service has been fully restored, and the system is back at normal pressure.

Roads and travel routes should also be back to normal.

