Search underway for 2 suspects after 25-year-old man shot, killed in front of DeKalb Family Dollar

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are hoping you can identify two people wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
It was Thursday, Aug. 15, when officers were called to the Family Dollar on Covington Highway regarding a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.
The victim’s identity was not released.
According to DKPD, a suspect was seen running away with a gun before police arrived. A witness was also spotted leaving before officers arrived and have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb County’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.
