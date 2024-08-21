Search underway for 2 suspects after 25-year-old man shot, killed in front of DeKalb Family Dollar

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are hoping you can identify two people wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Thursday, Aug. 15, when officers were called to the Family Dollar on Covington Highway regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity was not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to DKPD, a suspect was seen running away with a gun before police arrived. A witness was also spotted leaving before officers arrived and have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb County’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Time-lapse video shows Chick-fil-A's first-ever elevated drive-thru being built Time-lapse video shows Chick-fil-A's first-ever elevated drive-thru being built

©2024 Cox Media Group