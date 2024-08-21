Child injures both legs after getting pinned between 2 cars at Coweta high school

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A child was hurt after getting pinned between two cars at a metro Atlanta high school.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Coweta County firefighters were called to East Coweta High School for a child pinned between two cars.
Fire officials said school staff on the scene were able to move the vehicles apart.
According to Coweta Fire Rescue, firefighters found the child conscious and stable.
The child did have injuries to both legs and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The child’s age and identity was not released. Officials did not say if the child was a student at the school.
