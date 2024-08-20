‘I tried to get to him:’ Fiancée shares cherished memories of slain Paulding County deputy

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about fallen Paulding County Dep. Brandon Cunningham. He was shot and killed on Saturday while responding to a domestic call.

His fiancée, Dep. Shayla Benson shared cherished memories with Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“He was so much more than just a deputy. He was a servant of this county for sure but he was my whole heart as I was his,” Dep. Shayla Benson said.

It was a love that Paulding County Dep. Shayla Benson says she and Cunningham planned to share forever.

She says they were together all the time and even worked the same shift.

“He was my soulmate,” Dep. Shayla Benson said.

Shayla Benson’s father, Trenton Benson says he recently had a conversation with Cunningham about the love he had for his daughter.

“They were definitely getting married ‘cause he loved her so much,” Shayla’s brother, Caleb Benson said.

But on Saturday tragedy hit.

“I was one of the deputies that went. I tried so hard to get to him,” Dep. Shayla Benson said. “The other deputy that was there called it over the radio. I never drove so fast in my life to get to him. He needed me just like everybody. I tried. I tried. I tried.”

Dep. Benson says she wants to keep the memory of the love of her life alive.

On Tuesday, she and her family placed flowers on the ever-growing memorial.

“I just need people to know how much of a person (and) how amazing he was without even a uniform on,” Dep. Benson said.

“He was a selfless man inside and out,” Shayla’s brother, Trenton Benson said.

