Chick-fil-A’s first-ever two-story drive-thru is opening in metro Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A ribbon-cutting is being held for a new futuristic Chick-fil-A opening in Henry County on Wednesday.

The restaurant on Jodeco Road in Stockbridge will be two stories and will have an elevated drive-thru.

The kitchen will be built above the drive-thru lanes and meals will be “expedited to the Team Member who delivers the order directly to the customer in a space protected by the upper level.”

The Atlanta-based company said the new concept was “designed for greater ease and efficient service, while still providing the friendly and warm hospitality our guests have come to know and love.”

The restaurant and drive-thru officially open on Thursday.

