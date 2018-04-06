0 Roommate: Driver who crashed Masters-bound bus had 'perfect driving record'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The roommate of a DeKalb County bus driver charged with being under the influence of drugs and injuring 18 people in a crash said he doesn’t believe Steve Hoppenbrouwer was DUI at the time of the accident.

“He’s a friend and a roommate,” the unidentified man said from behind an apartment door.

Records show Hoppenbrouwer lived at that address.

“No. 1, he was not DUI. I watched him cook breakfast before he left,” the man said.

The Georgia State Patrol said Hoppenbrouwer was transporting 18 passengers to the Masters early Thursday morning and nearly lost control of the Jet Executive Limo company motor coach twice before he crashed it along I-20 in Columbia County.

Troopers said he drifted off into the median and, when he overcorrected, he flipped the 25-seat bus onto its side.

A total of 18 people went to Augusta-area hospitals with minor to serious injuries. All are expected to survive.

Troopers said a field sobriety test and evidence at the scene led them to charge Hoppenbrouwer with DUI-drugs, failure to maintain lane and seven counts of serious injury by vehicle.

He was booked into the Columbia County jail on $20,400 bond. Deputies said he waived his first appearance hearing Friday.

Hoppenbrouwer’s roommate said he was always a good driver and hasn’t been in trouble before.

“Never before. He’s got a perfect driving record,” the man said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to his employer but someone on the phone said the company had no comment on this issue.

