6 children from Marietta injured during crash in Florida

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is working to learn the names of a Cobb County family hurt in a crash in Florida. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol said eight people, including six children from Marietta, were hurt Thursday.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told our sister station Action News Jax that two children and two adults are in critical condition. 

    Investigators said the family's SUV hit a utility pole on Southside Boulevard and westbound J Turner Butler Boulevard after it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.  

    The children hurt range from 8 to 14 years old.  

    Police cited the driver of the pickup truck. 

