0 Marijuana grow house found in same apartment with child living inside, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they've busted a big grow house in an apartment complex.

Roswell police say they were called out to the Seven Pines Apartments on Monday night after neighbors complained about marijuana smoke in the 2500 building.

"It's surprising," a neighbor told Channel 2's Carl Willis. "It really is surprising that it was something that big next door."

It wasn't the first complaint. The apartment staff put out notices.

Residents were told to report any incidents and one of them listened.

Police say they made contact with a woman at the apartment and could smell smoke at the front door.

When police asked for woman's ID, they say she began to shake and panic, And not only admitted to smoking pot. She also lead them to a laundry closet in her boyfriend's apartment containing 30-marijuana plants with stands and machines connected.

Police say the woman's small child was in the apartment.

As police were investigating, they say the woman's boyfriend, the resident of the apartment O'Brian Perkins arrived.

Police say he hesitated to identify himself but ended up in handcuffs. He's charged with possession and intent to distribute, manufacturing and for having weapons during the commission of a felony.

"I didn't think that it would be a grow house. I smelled it walking up the stairs, but I didn't think it was that magnitude," the neighbor said.

