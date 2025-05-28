Residents shocked robbery that led to deadly shooting happened in their DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for a killer after a homeowner was shot and killed in broad daylight during a robbery.

But neighbors told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes they wouldn’t have expected something like that happening at the house it did.

They say there was nothing obvious happening at the house on Rock Spring Road in Lithonia that would lead to a murder.

But after the homeowner walked out, collapsed and died, they are now worried about what else could happen in their neighborhood.

Police have shared a photo of a person of interest in the homicide in the hopes that someone could help identify him.

Investigators say two armed men came into the home on May 16, took some things and loaded them into a silver SUV. They say that after going in and out a few times, they got into the SUV and left.

That’s when police say the homeowner walked out of the house with a gunshot wound to the back. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on the person of interest or shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

