Former DeKalb officer takes plea in killing of unarmed, naked Black man 10 years ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The former DeKalb County police officer who shot and killed a naked, unarmed Air Force veteran in 2015 has taken a negotiated plea to charges of aggravated assault.

Robert Olsen had already been convicted of killing Anthony Hill in 2019, but the Georgia Court of Appeals overturned that conviction. That court did say that Olsen could be retried on the aggravated assault charges against him.

In a statement from the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, it said:

“It has been more than a decade since Anthony Hill’s life was cut tragically short. Defendant Olsen’s guilty plea brings this long, arduous chapter to a close and through it, he has finally accepted some responsibility for his actions. I am proud of the work my team has done to secure justice for Anthony Hill and his family. We have stood with them every step of the way and made this difficult decision only after lengthy discussions with Anthony’s family. We hope this plea provides them some peace.”

Following the plea, the judge sentenced Olsen to 15 years to serve 12 years, commuted to time served, with the balance to be served on probation. She also sentenced him to complete 100 hours of community service.

