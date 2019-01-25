Police say stolen SUV crashed into home; driver on the run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a stolen SUV crashed into a car and then into a home, knocking out a garage wall Friday morning.
The driver ran away. The people who lived at the home were in the back and were not injured.
Channel 2's Tom Jones was in DeKalb County, where the crashed Ford Explorer was still jutting out of one wall.
We're working to learn more about the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
