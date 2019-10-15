Mom determined to find out who killed her son in Stone Mountain last month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a killer.
Investigators say 24-year-old Tyrese Washington was shot and killed at the Polo Club apartment complex in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31.
Tyrese Washington’s mother is heartbroken.
She told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway she is determined to find out who killed her son and why.
What detectives say they have found so far, and what the victim’s mother has to say to his killer, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Detectives told Holloway that Washington was staying with a friend who lived in the complex and they believe he was meeting someone in an empty apartment on the property. They want to find out who that person is.
Police say just after midnight, Washington’s body was found near a playground behind a building at the complex after someone shot him multiple times in the head, killing him.
“Not only did they shoot him, they left him in a park at 11:30 at night, and they took his phone so what goes through my mind is, ‘how long did he lay there?’ If he has his phone could he have called to save his own life. You didn’t just take his kids you took his life line,” his mother, Latrice Cushion said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}