  • Man found shot to death just feet from children's playground

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed just feet from a DeKalb County playground where children play.     

    Witness told police they heard between five and six gunshots go off.

    The big question this morning investigators have is what led up to the shooting. 

    Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the victim still had his wallet, so they don't think it was a robbery.

    Just after midnight, police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed.  It happened at the Polo Club Apartments on Ashely Creek Circle in DeKalb County. 

    We're talking to witnesses about the deadly shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories