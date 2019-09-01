Man found shot to death just feet from children's playground

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was shot and killed just feet from a DeKalb County playground where children play.
Witness told police they heard between five and six gunshots go off.
The big question this morning investigators have is what led up to the shooting.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the victim still had his wallet, so they don't think it was a robbery.
Just after midnight, police said a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. It happened at the Polo Club Apartments on Ashely Creek Circle in DeKalb County.
This mom is terrified after waking up to gunfire. A man was shot and killed. I am live with why police think this shooting in DeKalb County may have been random. pic.twitter.com/YSro3ooL6R— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 1, 2019
