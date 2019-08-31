  • Fight at Lenox Square leads to mass panic; Atlanta police say no shots fired

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police confirms to Channel 2 Action News that a fight in the food court at Lenox Square caused a scare Saturday afternoon.

    Video shot by people at the mall shows people running outside and saying people were shooting in the food court. 

    Police said that there were not shots fired during the incident. 

    Police said the fight happened between two people near the Checkers. Patrons were scared and started running from the mall. No one was injured. 

    Everyone involved in the fight has left the location and officers are on the scene working to figure out who was involved. 

    Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories