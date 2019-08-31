Fight at Lenox Square leads to mass panic; Atlanta police say no shots fired

ATLANTA - Atlanta police confirms to Channel 2 Action News that a fight in the food court at Lenox Square caused a scare Saturday afternoon.
Video shot by people at the mall shows people running outside and saying people were shooting in the food court.
Police said that there were not shots fired during the incident.
I was there. I had no clue what was happening and people were running like crazy and crying and people WERE saying there was a shooter. I hid in the parking deck with other people/employees. It was very traumatizing.— 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@HalfDollaDan) August 31, 2019
Police said the fight happened between two people near the Checkers. Patrons were scared and started running from the mall. No one was injured.
Everyone involved in the fight has left the location and officers are on the scene working to figure out who was involved.
Reports of shots fired at Lenox Square are not correct. Officers responded to a fight and are on scene restoring order.— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) August 31, 2019
