ATLANTA - Overnight, the track of Hurricane Dorian has shifted east, which could be good news or bad news depending where you live.
As of 5 a.m., the powerful Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. It is moving west north-west at 12 mph.
Severe Weather Team 2 is updating the track of the powerful hurricane throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the track is now running parallel to the Florida coastline, which means that currently, the eye of the hurricane will not make landfall. However, that means the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the Georgia and South Carolina coast next week.
But changes are still possible over the next several days.
5AM UPDATE -- #Dorian remains a powerful Cat. 4, forecast to run parallel to the FL coastline. *The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the GA & SC coasts during the middle of next week*. I'm tracking the threat 6-9am pic.twitter.com/QNRf3DmSxJ— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 31, 2019
There is a Hurricane Warning for:
- Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
There is a Hurricane Watch for:
- Andros Island
Hurricane Dorian is expected to get even stronger today. Although fluctuations in intensity are possible early next week, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for several Georgia counties along the coast including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.
Kemp said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday, who offered his support ahead of the storm.
