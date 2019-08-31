0 BREAKING: At least 13 shot in Texas; 1 shooter killed

TEXAS - Police say multiple people have been shot during an active shooting situation in Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told ABC News that at least 13 people have been shot.

We're working to learn more about this developing story. Check back for more updates.

Midland police said in a Facebook post that a shooter was shot and killed at a movie theater in Odessa.

Midland Memorial Hospital has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition, hospital officials told ABC News. The other three patients are in stable condition.

Police initially said there were possibly two people shooting from two different vehicles.

Police also said the shooter fired at a Home Depot.

Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

"A subject, possibly two, is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa police wrote on Facebook. "Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!"

Odessa police said the shooter there has hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

ATF agents are responding to the scene.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot released a statement, saying:

"The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families,and all the people of Midland and Odessa."

Statement on shooting in Odessa, Texas: pic.twitter.com/3QV5LriVzi — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 31, 2019

