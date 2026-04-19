Police investigation at DeKalb County home

A little after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Channel 2 Action News saw a police presence outside a home along the 5000 block of Crescent Ridge Court in Lithonia.

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Our crew also saw DeKalb County police putting down evidence markers and a tow truck driver towing away a white SUV.

DKPD did not give any further details on what type of investigation this is.

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We have reached out to investigators for more information.

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