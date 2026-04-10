Officer shot in DeKalb County released from hospital, 3 men in custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The officer shot and injured in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon is home from the hospital.

Police confirmed they were in the area of Glenwood Road helping Cobb County police search for armed robbery suspect Tremagne McCluskey, 19, when one of their officers was shot.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear.

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Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln and Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco were on the scene with police for hours, even after McCluskey was taken into custody.

County officials confirmed that after McCluskey’s arrest two men were barricaded inside an apartment.

Police say they have also arrested Adrian Bryant, 42, and Deandre Cornog, 19. They say several others were detained during the investigation, but only these three charges.

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Bryant is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Cornog is charged with possession of a machine gun.

It’s unclear if Bryant and Cornog were the men barricaded after McCluskey’s arrest.

McCluskey faces five counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction. He will also face his previous armed robbery charge.

SWAT officers also recovered several guns, including pistols that had been modified with illegal switches, making them automatic weapons.

The investigation continues and more charges could be coming.

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