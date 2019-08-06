Officer dragged by speeding car sent dozens of cookies, cakes, cards

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department said it's been flooded with cookies and cakes after an officer who was dragged by a car joked that the sweet treats would help him recover.
Officer Nathan Daley was dragged more than 100 feet onto I-285 by a fleeing driver last week after a traffic stop on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Daley made a video saying the only thanks he needed were sweets.
Since then, the department has gotten numerous cookies, cakes, brownies, pies, cards and letters, the department told Channel 2's Kristen Holloway.
