No estimated timeline as crews continue work on broken DeKalb water main

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County crews are continuing their work on a broken water main on Saturday.
Department of Watershed officials say crews have to use a special method called hydroexcavation to work on the main.
Hydroexcavation involves using water and suction instead of heavy machinery in order to avoid damaging other pipes or cables.
The water main break was reported on Friday on Covington Road and was caused by a CEI fiber optic contractor.
Channel 2 Action News visited the water main break on Saturday morning and saw crews working to repair it and water gushing up from the road.
Viewers have reported to Channel 2 Action News that they have been without water since the break and hope it is restored soon.
But county officials have not shared a timeline for when neighbors could expect to see water service fully restored.
Those affected can pick up bottled water from Avondale Elementary School at 8 Lakeshore Drive.
