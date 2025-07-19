No estimated timeline as crews continue work on broken DeKalb water main

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County crews are continuing their work on a broken water main on Saturday.

Department of Watershed officials say crews have to use a special method called hydroexcavation to work on the main.

Hydroexcavation involves using water and suction instead of heavy machinery in order to avoid damaging other pipes or cables.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The water main break was reported on Friday on Covington Road and was caused by a CEI fiber optic contractor.

Channel 2 Action News visited the water main break on Saturday morning and saw crews working to repair it and water gushing up from the road.

Viewers have reported to Channel 2 Action News that they have been without water since the break and hope it is restored soon.

TRENDING STORIES:

But county officials have not shared a timeline for when neighbors could expect to see water service fully restored.

Those affected can pick up bottled water from Avondale Elementary School at 8 Lakeshore Drive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group