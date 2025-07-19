Nearly 2 dozen facing drug charges surrounding ‘deadbeat drug dealer’

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into a man buying and selling Oxycodone and other medications has ended with nearly two dozen people facing drug charges.
The Butts County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged 22 people and issued more than 100 warrants as part of “Operation Oxy Moron.”
Authorities say the investigation circled around Reynard Stewart of Jackson, who they say bought prescriptions from people and then redistributed them.
They say Stewart obtained Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl.
Financial records indicated that since the beginning of the year, one person has spent $36,000 with Stewart.
Butts County deputies say they partnered with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, who served a warrant at a home in Griffin that had previously been involved in drug investigations. There they found several pounds of marijuana and guns.
“This case is about more than just illegal drugs—it’s about the lives they impact," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long wrote in a statement. “Addiction is a sickness, and it sickens me to see deadbeat drug dealers profiting from the illness of these addicts.”
Those arrested and charged include:
Reynard Stewart
- Five counts of conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Six counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Conspiracy to purchase Adderall
- Conspiracy to sell Cocaine
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Nathaniel Eckert
- Three counts of conspiracy to possess Oxycodone with the intent to distribute
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Nicholas Delong
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Jeffery Head
- Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Jerry Evans
- Conspiracy to purchase cocaine
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Zachary Merritt
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Carissa Fears
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Laketa Barlow
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Belinda Bostwick
- Two counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Amanda Baldwin
- Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
James Watson Jr.
- Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Ewone Parks
- Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Erin Wiley
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance
- Two counts of possession of a drug-related object
- Possession of a Schedule II substance
Brady Collins
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Kerrie Goodman
- Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Angela Harris
- Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Kayla Biles Collins
- Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act
Several others are still wanted. Those include:
Ameka Shivers
- Conspiracy to sell Adderall
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Charles Roberts
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Sherika Tanner
- Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Trevon Weaver
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
Branden Jeffcoat
- Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone
- Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein
