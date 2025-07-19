Nearly 2 dozen facing drug charges surrounding ‘deadbeat drug dealer’

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into a man buying and selling Oxycodone and other medications has ended with nearly two dozen people facing drug charges.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged 22 people and issued more than 100 warrants as part of “Operation Oxy Moron.”

Authorities say the investigation circled around Reynard Stewart of Jackson, who they say bought prescriptions from people and then redistributed them.

They say Stewart obtained Oxycodone, Adderall, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Financial records indicated that since the beginning of the year, one person has spent $36,000 with Stewart.

Butts County deputies say they partnered with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, who served a warrant at a home in Griffin that had previously been involved in drug investigations. There they found several pounds of marijuana and guns.

“This case is about more than just illegal drugs—it’s about the lives they impact," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long wrote in a statement. “Addiction is a sickness, and it sickens me to see deadbeat drug dealers profiting from the illness of these addicts.”

Those arrested and charged include:

Reynard Stewart

Five counts of conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Six counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Conspiracy to purchase Adderall

Conspiracy to sell Cocaine

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Nathaniel Eckert

Three counts of conspiracy to possess Oxycodone with the intent to distribute

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Nicholas Delong

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Jeffery Head

Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Jerry Evans

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Zachary Merritt

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Carissa Fears

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Laketa Barlow

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Belinda Bostwick

Two counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Amanda Baldwin

Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

James Watson Jr.

Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Ewone Parks

Three counts of conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Erin Wiley

Two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance

Two counts of possession of a drug-related object

Possession of a Schedule II substance

Brady Collins

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Kerrie Goodman

Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Angela Harris

Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Kayla Biles Collins

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Several others are still wanted. Those include:

Ameka Shivers

Conspiracy to sell Adderall

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Charles Roberts

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Sherika Tanner

Conspiracy to sell Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Trevon Weaver

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

Branden Jeffcoat

Conspiracy to purchase Oxycodone

Illegal use of telecommunication facility to violate provisions therein

