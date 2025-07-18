Crews working to repair water main break on Covington Highway caused by fiber optic contractor

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Dept. of Watershed Management announced crews are working to repair a water main break on Covington Highway.

The break happened at 33 Covington Highway, where county officials said a CEI fiber optic contractor caused the water main break.

While the main affected has not been identified yet, county officials said they’ve isolated both a 16-inch and 36-inch water main for repairs to proceed.

For those in the area, DeKalb Co. DWM said to expect an interruption of water service due to the damaged line.

Traffic is also being impacted while repairs are underway and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

