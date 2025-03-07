Neighbors want more security after man shot, killed in DeKalb apartment lobby

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors want more security after police say someone shot a man and left him to die inside the lobby of their apartment building.

It happened Thursday night at the Candler Forrest Apartments on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

“He was just so young…sad thing about it is…so young, what a waste,” said resident Jodi Bobb.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the victim got into a fight with several people before someone pulled out a gun and shot the 28-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

A neighbor found the victim dead in the lobby of the apartment building.

“And when I came to the first floor, he was laying there dead in a pool of blood and I just started screaming,” Bobb explained.

The shooter got away, and some neighbors said they fear the person who pulled the trigger might return.

TRENDING STORIES:

The neighbors told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the front gate to the complex is broken.

They fear anything could happen.

“If you walk around the property, there’s no secure doors, nowhere and it makes me want to move,” said one neighbor.

One neighbor said she didn’t learn about the shooting until she watched Channel Action 2 News.

She said she wants property management to keep residents informed and beef up security.

“Clean up our community. Make us secure again,” the neighbor said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group