Nearly a dozen arrested, guns seized after complaints of illegal drugs in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police along with Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) arrested several suspects after complaints about illegal drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, officials said they were called to several locations in DeKalb County regarding complaints of illegal drugs.

Those locations included:

The Chevron Stone Mountain at 4766 Redan Road;

A location on W. Mountain Street at Ridge Ave;

The Texaco at 6201 Memorial Drive;

The Chevron at 4480 Glenwood Road;

The S T Express at 2505 Columbia Drive;

TRENDING STORIES:

During the evening, authorities made 10 felony arrests and seized five guns. DKPD said they also recovered marijuana, crack cocaine, MDMA and an undisclosed amount of cash.

To report illegal drugs in DeKalb County, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group