Mural honoring late civil rights leader John Lewis unveiled in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools, along with the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, unveiled a new mural on Monday honoring late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

The artwork will be on display at John R. Lewis Elementary.

The school opened in 2019. It’s the first public school named after Lewis, who served in Congress for 33 years until his death in 2020.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group